Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain his fans with an upcoming Hindi remake of Kannada hit Kirik Party. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to officially announce Kartik Aaryan’s involvement in the movie. The remake will be directed by Abhishek Jain and Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor and Vrithika Layka will produce the movie. The filming of the movie will go on floors from October 2018. The movie revolves around how friendship and love can turn a boy into a compassionate man.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Kartik Aaryan in the Hindi remake of Kannada smash hit #KirikParty… Directed by Abhishek Jain… Produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor and Vrithika Laykar… Filming begins Oct 2018. pic.twitter.com/oZZ9uPOeLt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2018

Kirik Party producer Ajay Kapoor was noted saying that Kyta Productions are very excited to start working on the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party with Gen-X starring Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The film will be a directorial debut of Abhishek Jain which will go on floors this October.

Meanwhile, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan will also be seen sharing the screen with Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon for Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi. The movie revolves around the journey of Kartik essaying the character of a star reporter of a local TV channel. From Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura to Gwalior and Agra, the movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It will be the first project of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The first motion poster of the movie that confirmed Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon playing the lead was released on July 2, 2018. The movie as per critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh will hit the theatres in March 2019.

