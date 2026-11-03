‘Hindu-Muslim Ki Shaadi Nahi Honi Chahiye’: Vindu Dara Singh Recalls How Farah Naaz Changed After Hajj

Actor



Vindu Dara Singh has revisited his marriage to actress Farah Naaz, sister of Tabu, and spoken about the religious differences he says created friction in their relationship. The actor, who married Farah in 1996 before the two separated in 2002, recently recalled how her outlook towards religion changed after she went on the Hajj pilgrimage.

During an appearance on the Bindas Bol podcast, Vindu spoke about the differences that emerged between them. Recalling the period after Farah’s pilgrimage to Mecca, he said, “Hajj ke baad change ho gayi, tabhi hi log kehte hai Hindu-Muslim ki shaadi nahi honi chahiye. Pitaji ne bhi kaha tha.”

He further claimed that after returning from Hajj, Farah had decided to follow Islam rather than Hinduism.

What Did Vindu Dara Singh Say About Farah Naaz After Hajj?

Vindu claimed that Farah’s approach towards religion was different before her pilgrimage. According to him, she had not been particularly religious earlier and their household did not have a strict religious routine.

He also recalled Farah’s views about the origins of religions, claiming that she believed Hinduism was the original religion and that other religions emerged later.

“Dharam wala koi system tha nahi humara. Lekin woh jab jake aayi, change ho gayi, friction aa gaya,” he said.

Vindu’s comments reflect his account of the differences that developed during their marriage. Farah’s perspective on the events has not been included in the interview excerpts available in the report.

When Did Vindu Dara Singh And Farah Naaz Get Married?

Vindu Dara Singh and Farah Naaz got married in 1996. Farah, who is the elder sister of actress Tabu, was a recognised face in Hindi cinema during the 1980s and 1990s.

The couple separated in 2002, six years after their wedding. Speaking about the breakdown of their relationship, Vindu said that a marriage needs either mutual understanding and compromise or a decision to part ways when disagreements become difficult to resolve.

“Pehele jis base pe pyaar se shaadi hui tha, fir woh gadbad hone lagi toh miyaan-biwi mein jab ladai hoti hai, ya toh settle ho jao ya door ho jao. Woh better hai, kyunki koi fayda nahi hai uska,” he said.

Despite their separation, Vindu described their marriage as a relationship that had included several happy years. The former couple also have a son together. He praised Farah as a good mother while looking back on their time together. His latest comments have brought renewed attention to a marriage that ended more than two decades ago, with the actor offering his recollection of the personal and religious differences he says affected their relationship.

ALSO READ: ‘India Is A Secular Country’: Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Pollution-Free Diwali Appeal