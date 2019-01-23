Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy is one of the most anticipated films due to the variant features attached to the film. The first time Ranveer and Alia will share the screens together plus the interesting genre of the movie is making it even more popular. Recently, a new story has been heard. The producer of the song Mere Gully Mein outbursted on social media and lashed the filmmakers of the film for the non-payment of the dues, See details

After the release of the recent song of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film Gully Boy, the actor’s fans cannot stop matching up lips and grooving with the track in the name of Mere Gully Mein. The buster beats with crazy dance moves has suited the genre of the song so well that just after the release of the song, it garnered 8 million views on YouTube. Recently, the new side of the story is released. The producer of the song Sajeel Kapoor who is popularly known with the name of Sez On The Beat recently broke down his silence and burst upon on Twitter and Facebook to share his experience. Sajeel Kapoor lashed upon the film-makers for the non-payment of the dues for the song.

He further revealed that he is much excited for the film as well as his song but the industry does not provide any heep to such circumstances. Despite of introducing the formalities like a contract, the unfair practices are still being held in the industry. However, the film-makers have not responded to any allegations yet. This is not the first time when an artist is claiming for the non-payment of his work, it once also happened in Thalapathy Vijay’s hit film Mersal, which also became a part of the same gossip in 2017, when a Canada artist raised his voice against the non-payment for his work.

It's a bit weird writing this out since I'm not one to go to social media to reach out and shit but this was something I… Posted by Sez On The Beat on Tuesday, 22 January 2019

Overall, Gully Boy is a highly anticipated film which is likely to hit the silver screens on February 14 which is the valentine week. Inspired and based on the life situations of Divine and Naezy, the film is expected to create a buzz due to its nature.

