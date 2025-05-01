HIT 3 Movie X Review: Nani’s Intense Comeback Impresses In A Gritty Crime Thriller

Nani’s HIT: The Third Case hits theatres with a gripping thriller about a baby’s kidnapping, intense visuals, and rave fan reactions despite a few mixed reviews.

Tollywood star Nani made a bold return to the big screen on Thursday with HIT: The Third Case, the latest installment in the HIT thriller franchise. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, this film delves into a new gripping case while expanding the HIT cinematic universe.

Taking on the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar, Nani portrays a determined and intense police officer who uncovers the layers of a disturbing kidnapping case involving a nine-month-old baby. The movie starts on a haunting note and maintains a tight grip on the audience with its suspense-filled storytelling.

Fans Flock to Theatres, Social Media Erupts

The buzz around the film began even before its release, especially in Andhra Pradesh, where special screenings started as early as 1 PM. In a delightful surprise for fans, actress Srinidhi Shetty, who plays Mrudula in the film, appeared at a show in Texas, USA.

Early reactions poured in on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). While some viewers praised the powerful storytelling and cinematography, others noted that the second half of the film drew inspiration from the popular series Squid Game. Still, many applauded Nani’s intense performance and the movie’s bold narrative style. Check out the audience reactions and reviews from X (formerly Twitter) here.

One user wrote, “#HIT3 is a gripping action crime thriller with moments of brilliance. The second half, inspired by Squid Game, is filled with cinematic highs. Nani’s raw performance is top-tier, though not suitable for kids or families due to its violence and language.“

#HIT3Review : Positives

• Nani oora Mass performance 🔥💥💥

• The Final Act 🥵👿

• Concept😮

• Sailesh’s Screenplay👌

• Cameos💥

• Suspenses🙌

Another review read, “The first half is strong, aside from the love track. The second half takes a different turn—gory but watchable.“

#HIT3 – 4/5 Blockbuster#Nani‘s intense performance pre-climax and climax portions 💣

Good screenplay from starting to interval, with no boring moments 👏🏻

Many violent packed action scenes 🥵

Plot, Cast, and Technical Highlights

The film’s central plot revolves around the abduction of an infant, pulling viewers into a dark and emotional investigation. Nani is supported by a solid cast, including Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, and Maganti Srinath. Notably, HIT 2 lead Adivi Sesh is rumored to make a cameo appearance, teasing deeper franchise connections.

Technically, the film shines with Sanu John Varghese’s gritty cinematography and Karthika Srinivas’s sharp editing. Mickey J. Meyer’s background score adds emotional weight to the story.

Filming and OTT Plans

Shot across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and the striking terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, the movie wrapped up in March 2025. Clocking in at 2 hours and 37 minutes, the film has been rated ‘A’ for its violent and psychological themes.

Produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner, the film will stream on Netflix post its theatrical run. It will be available in Telugu and dubbed in five Indian languages.

HIT Universe Expands

Starting with HIT: The First Case in 2020 and HIT: The Second Case in 2022, this franchise has grown into a full-fledged investigative universe. HIT: The Third Case not only adds depth with new characters and darker themes but also sets up the stage for future crossovers in the HIT series.

