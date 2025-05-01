Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • HIT 3 Movie X Review: Nani’s Intense Comeback Impresses In A Gritty Crime Thriller

HIT 3 Movie X Review: Nani’s Intense Comeback Impresses In A Gritty Crime Thriller

Nani’s HIT: The Third Case hits theatres with a gripping thriller about a baby’s kidnapping, intense visuals, and rave fan reactions despite a few mixed reviews.

HIT 3 Movie X Review: Nani’s Intense Comeback Impresses In A Gritty Crime Thriller


Tollywood star Nani made a bold return to the big screen on Thursday with HIT: The Third Case, the latest installment in the HIT thriller franchise. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, this film delves into a new gripping case while expanding the HIT cinematic universe.

Taking on the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar, Nani portrays a determined and intense police officer who uncovers the layers of a disturbing kidnapping case involving a nine-month-old baby. The movie starts on a haunting note and maintains a tight grip on the audience with its suspense-filled storytelling.

Fans Flock to Theatres, Social Media Erupts

The buzz around the film began even before its release, especially in Andhra Pradesh, where special screenings started as early as 1 PM. In a delightful surprise for fans, actress Srinidhi Shetty, who plays Mrudula in the film, appeared at a show in Texas, USA.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Early reactions poured in on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). While some viewers praised the powerful storytelling and cinematography, others noted that the second half of the film drew inspiration from the popular series Squid Game. Still, many applauded Nani’s intense performance and the movie’s bold narrative style. Check out the audience reactions and reviews from X (formerly Twitter) here.

One user wrote, “#HIT3 is a gripping action crime thriller with moments of brilliance. The second half, inspired by Squid Game, is filled with cinematic highs. Nani’s raw performance is top-tier, though not suitable for kids or families due to its violence and language.

Another review read, “The first half is strong, aside from the love track. The second half takes a different turn—gory but watchable.

Plot, Cast, and Technical Highlights

The film’s central plot revolves around the abduction of an infant, pulling viewers into a dark and emotional investigation. Nani is supported by a solid cast, including Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, and Maganti Srinath. Notably, HIT 2 lead Adivi Sesh is rumored to make a cameo appearance, teasing deeper franchise connections.

Technically, the film shines with Sanu John Varghese’s gritty cinematography and Karthika Srinivas’s sharp editing. Mickey J. Meyer’s background score adds emotional weight to the story.

Filming and OTT Plans

Shot across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and the striking terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, the movie wrapped up in March 2025. Clocking in at 2 hours and 37 minutes, the film has been rated ‘A’ for its violent and psychological themes.

Produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner, the film will stream on Netflix post its theatrical run. It will be available in Telugu and dubbed in five Indian languages.

HIT Universe Expands

Starting with HIT: The First Case in 2020 and HIT: The Second Case in 2022, this franchise has grown into a full-fledged investigative universe. HIT: The Third Case not only adds depth with new characters and darker themes but also sets up the stage for future crossovers in the HIT series.

ALSO READ: Retro Twitter Review: Suriya’s Performance Shines, First Half Called ‘Boring’ By Some

Filed under

HIT 3 movie review Nani HIT 3 performance Nani new movie 2025

A massive sandstorm swept

Caught On Cam: Video: Massive Sandstorm Hits Southern Israel Amid Jerusalem Wildfires
A police officer from Jam

Why Was A Jammu And Kashmir Cop Recalled Mid-Deportation To Pakistan Along With His Siblings
A special court in Delhi

Special Court Allows NIA to Collect Tahawwur Rana’s Voice and Handwriting Samples in 26/11 Case
newsx

HIT 3 Movie X Review: Nani’s Intense Comeback Impresses In A Gritty Crime Thriller
What was once a peaceful

Pahalgam Terror Attack Echoes Old CIA Warnings About Pakistan’s Fear of India
newsx

Retro Twitter Reviews: Suriya’s Performance Shines, First Half Called ‘Boring’ By Some
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Caught On Cam: Video: Massive Sandstorm Hits Southern Israel Amid Jerusalem Wildfires

Caught On Cam: Video: Massive Sandstorm Hits Southern Israel Amid Jerusalem Wildfires

Why Was A Jammu And Kashmir Cop Recalled Mid-Deportation To Pakistan Along With His Siblings

Why Was A Jammu And Kashmir Cop Recalled Mid-Deportation To Pakistan Along With His Siblings

Special Court Allows NIA to Collect Tahawwur Rana’s Voice and Handwriting Samples in 26/11 Case

Special Court Allows NIA to Collect Tahawwur Rana’s Voice and Handwriting Samples in 26/11 Case

Pahalgam Terror Attack Echoes Old CIA Warnings About Pakistan’s Fear of India

Pahalgam Terror Attack Echoes Old CIA Warnings About Pakistan’s Fear of India

Retro Twitter Reviews: Suriya’s Performance Shines, First Half Called ‘Boring’ By Some

Retro Twitter Reviews: Suriya’s Performance Shines, First Half Called ‘Boring’ By Some

Entertainment

Retro Twitter Reviews: Suriya’s Performance Shines, First Half Called ‘Boring’ By Some

Retro Twitter Reviews: Suriya’s Performance Shines, First Half Called ‘Boring’ By Some

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After