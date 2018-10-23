Lahore, the latest video song of popular singer Guru Randhawa, has garnered over 600 million views in India in a short span . The song features Guru with Brazilian beauty and Bollywood actor Izabelle Leite. The song is composed and penned by Randhawa himself.

According to reports, full song of Lahore is slated to be released on 14th December 2017. The video has been shot by director Gifty.

Randhawa, who is known for his popular songs like Suit suit, High rated Gabru and Ban ja rani, has set another milestone with his video song Lahore.

Earlier, hit-machine Randhawa’s Made In India had crossed 50 million views views on YouTube in a short span. Randhawa was featured with charming newcomer Elnaaz Norouzi.

