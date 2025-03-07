‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft has once again claimed the No. 1 position on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking its return to the top for the first time since mid-July.

Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft has once again claimed the No. 1 position on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking its return to the top.

Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft has once again claimed the No. 1 position on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking its return to the top for the first time since mid-July. The album, which previously spent five non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2024, surged back to the top following her sold-out Australian tour dates.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The record finished 2024 as the No. 2 album of the year in Australia and continues to perform strongly across streaming platforms and physical sales. With this latest achievement, Hit Me Hard and Soft has now spent a total of six non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 since its release.

Lisa’s Solo Album Makes a Strong Debut

Blackpink’s Lisa has made a powerful entry into the ARIA Albums Chart with her first solo album, Alter Ego, debuting at No. 5. The album features collaborations with popular artists such as Raye, Doja Cat, Future, Rosalia, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lisa is the second member of Blackpink to land a solo album in the ARIA Top 10 in the past four months. Her bandmate Rosé’s album Rosie peaked at No. 2 in December and is currently holding the No. 45 position. Meanwhile, fellow Blackpink member Jennie recently released her debut album, Ruby, which is expected to enter the charts next week.

Top Five Albums Dominated by Female Artists

This week, the top five albums on the ARIA Albums Chart are all by female artists. Following Eilish at No. 1, Tate McRae’s So Close To What remains steady at No. 2, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet holds the No. 3 spot, SZA’s SOS climbs to No. 4, and Lisa’s Alter Ego debuts at No. 5.

Architects Secure a Spot in the Top 10

British metalcore band Architects also made an impact on this week’s chart with their latest album, The Sky, The Earth & All Between, debuting at No. 8. The band has built a strong fan base in Australia, and their 2021 album For Those That Wish to Exist previously reached No. 1.

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ Song Continues to Dominate Singles Chart

On the ARIA Singles Chart, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaboration APT has extended its reign at No. 1 for a 13th non-consecutive week. This milestone puts the song on par with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ Old Town Road (2019), which also spent 13 weeks at the top, making it the longest-running duet in the past five years.

However, the all-time record for the longest-running duet at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart remains with The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s Stay, which held the position for 17 weeks between 2021 and 2022.

Female Artists Continue Their Chart Success

With Billie Eilish reclaiming the No. 1 album spot and Lisa making a remarkable solo debut, female artists continue to dominate the ARIA charts this year. Their influence on both the albums and singles charts highlights the strong presence of women in the music industry, as they continue to break records and captivate audiences worldwide.