Holding Hands, Flashing Cameras And A Protective Jacob Elordi: Kendall Jenner’s Paris Video Goes Viral

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s latest outing in Paris has caught attention after a video of the rumoured couple facing paparazzi went viral on social media. The two were seen holding hands while walking through the city during Paris Fashion Week.

The video shows Kendall appearing uncomfortable as photographers repeatedly clicked pictures with flashing cameras. The model covered part of her face with her hand as the paparazzi continued following them.

Jacob, meanwhile, turned towards the photographers and asked them to stop.

Watch Jacob Elordi Ask Paparazzi To Stop

i’m sorry but im gagging so bad rn!!! the smiles??? the hands? THE WAY HES SO PROTECTIVE OF HER?? the waist grab?!?!?! this is the hottest thing ever wtffff pic.twitter.com/2LzwloSZOP — v (@kenlordis) September 28, 2026







In the viral clip, Jacob can be heard asking the paparazzi to let them walk back to their hotel. “Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?” he says before asking them to stop. He then adds, “No flash, just let us walk,” and later repeats, “Just let us go.”

Despite his requests, the photographers continued filming and taking pictures until the pair eventually got into a car. The moment has since sparked attention online, with many viewers focusing on Jacob’s reaction as Kendall tried to shield herself from the flashing cameras.

Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi’s Paris Outing

Kendall and Jacob were spotted together in Paris as the model prepared for her appearances at Paris Fashion Week 2026. Their latest sighting comes amid months of speculation about their relationship.

The two were first linked earlier this year after being spotted together around the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. They were subsequently seen together at Coachella and have also reportedly been spotted in destinations including Hawaii, Japan and London. However, Kendall and Jacob have not publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship. They continue to be described as a rumoured couple.

Jacob Elordi And Kendall Jenner At Fashion Week

The Paris outing comes shortly after Jacob was seen supporting Kendall at a fashion event. He previously attended the Bottega Veneta show in Milan, where Kendall walked the runway and closed the show.

Their repeated public appearances have continued to fuel speculation about their equation. The latest Paris video has now added another viral moment to their growing list of public sightings. For now, neither Kendall nor Jacob has officially addressed the ongoing relationship rumours.

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