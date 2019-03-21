Holi 2019 celebrity wishes: On the festive occasion of Holi, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta among many others have extended Holi wishes on social media. With this, social media is flooding with photos from celebrities celebrating the fun and vibrant festival.

Holi 2019 celebrity wishes: From bright colours to pichkaris, Holi has brought joy and excitement for everyone. To elevate the festive mood, Bollywood is leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the festive season in its full glory and zest. As the colour of happiness and excitement fills up the sky, Bollywood celebrities are taking to their social media account to wish their fans a very happy holi. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, who are currently shooting for their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, took to their Instagram account to share a still from the sets of the film. Donning ethnic attire, the duo extended holi wishes to everyone.

Internet’s favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, also looks ecstatic as he plays with a pichkari and sprinkles water on the paparazzi from his balcony. Dressed in a white t-shirt with green shorts, the little muchkin looks adorable as he plays holi. In a photo shared by celebrity photographer, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar can be seen dancing with joy as they celebrate holi with family friends.

Fresh out of the success of Holi, Kriti Sanon shared a couple of adorable photos on her Instagram. Dressed in a white suit paired with a colourful dupatta, the actor can be seen urging everyone for a safe and eco-friendly holi. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora shared a dancing video on her Instagram account and wished everyone a happy holi. The next gen star Sara Ali Khan shared a stunning photo in a lehenga paired with a emerald green lehenga and extended holi wishes.

On Twitter, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta along with the team of Kalank, i.e Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan wished everyone a happy holi.

Take a look Holi 2019 celebrity wishes:

Color the world with your goodness and good intentions….#happyholi to you and yours…❤️💜💚🧡💙💖 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 21, 2019

May this Holi add more colors to your life. Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli and Navroz Mubarak as well 🙂 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 21, 2019

Wishing you all a very Happy and colourful holi! Have fun, be safe and spread happiness 🌈 — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) March 21, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More