Holi 2020: India's most loved bahu, Rashami Desai requested her fans to keep safe from Coronavirus. In her latest post, Desai wrote: Due to Coronavirus various events have been cancels, so requesting to take all the precautionary measures in this Holi.

Holi 2020: Its time for celebrations as people all across the nation is celebrating the festival of colors, Holi. Meanwhile, one of the most loved bahu, Rashami Desai shared a post with a message to keep safe from coronavirus. In the post, she wrote: we all know about the outbreak of Coronavirus, so requesting you all to stay safe, and take all the precautionary measures in this Holi.

In the photo, she can be seen donning mustard color Indian regal outfit and completed her look with silver danglers and let her hair loose. The highlight of her look was her unique attire as it was an Indo western outfit with zari work on it. The photo got more than 50, thousands of likes and lovable comments.

A user wrote: Wish you the same, may god bless you and your family. Another user wrote: Desai looks like a doll in this attire, too cute. Indeed, Desai, has a massive fan base as more than 3 million people follow her on Instagram.

Check the post:

On the professional front, recently coming out from Bigg Boss 13, various directors approached her, however, she is looking for something unique script, recently she appeared in Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar.

