The festival of colours, gujiya and thandai- Holi is finally here and what is a festival without kids being kids and creating trouble for themselves. Television actor Karanvir Bohra’s childhood memories perfectly encapsulate this emotion. As the Holi fervor grips the country, Karanvir Bohra has shared his horrifying childhood memory related to Holi to spread awareness about the safety measures that one should ensure, especially if you have kids at your home.

In an interview with a news portal, Karanvir Bohra shared that he was very fond of Holi festival as a child and used to look forward to it. However now, he is reminded of that particular incident that still gives him jitters. He recalled that he was only 8 or 9 years old then and was celebrating the festival with his family and close friends.

Amid the festivities, Karanvir swallowed a handful of Gulaal by mistake and was rushed to the hospital. His throat turned dry and started crying out of panic. Meanwhile, everyone around him was really concerned. The next few hours of Karanvir in the hospital were so stressful that the incident is still etched to his memory. Post that incident, the actor has become a strong advocate of playing a safe and secure Holi.

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra was last seen in Naagin 3, in which he essayed the role of Rocky Mahendra Pratap Singh. Some of his notable shows include Bigg Boss 12, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Qubool Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Kkusum and Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

