Holi has knocked doors and people are enjoying the happiness of colours and joy. With the positivity that these colours bring in our lives, people across the country are having a blast with their closed ones. It is that time of the year where people forget all the negativity, anger and differences and hug each other with love in heart.

Well, this beautiful colourful festival is enjoyed all over the country and people have a gala time with their friends and family. Joining the league is our Bollywood and celebrities can’t keep calm as they celebrate Holi with full fervour and joy. Bollywood stars never miss a chance to show love to their fans and this time too, the stunners took to their official social media accounts to wish everyone a happy Holi. Festivities surely bring people closer and this is a proof! From Akshay Kumar, Ali Abbas Zafar to Madhuri Dixit, Mahesh Babu and other celebrities took out time to wish their fans with utmost warmth.

Talking about Khiladi Kumar, Holi has brought the celebration of double happiness for him as his movie Kesari released today. On this special and auspicious occasion of Holi, the period drama Kesari hit the cinemas and people are loving it all over. While Akshay is spending the happily family Holi at his home, his big project is earning big. The story being about a brave battle fought reflects the power of unity and sikhism. Akshay Kumar who plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie has been heavily promoting it.

Here’s how the Gold actor wished people a happy Holi!

May this Holi add more colors to your life. Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli and Navroz Mubarak as well 🙂 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 21, 2019

The happiness of Holi and Kesari’s release is not only for Akshay Kumar. The co-producer of the movies, Karan Johar is also enjoying the festivity with the box-office success. The Dharma Productions owner Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account to tweet and wish his fans a very happy and prosperous Holi. With a number of colourful hearts in his post, he wished all his fans goodness and good intentions. Take a look!

Color the world with your goodness and good intentions….#happyholi to you and yours…❤️💜💚🧡💙💖 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 21, 2019

Much-in-talk for her graceful look in upcoming big release Kalank, Madhuri Dixit Nene also spared a moment and wished her fans a very happy holi. The actor took to her social media accounts and wished that this Holi, we paint the world colourful for all. Requesting a safe and responsible holi, she wished everyone happiness.

This Holi let us strive to paint a colourful world for everyone! Stay safe, enjoy responsibly! Happy Holi😊 pic.twitter.com/LHNSqf5Ctj — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 21, 2019

Not just our Bollywood bigwigs, but also the Telegu Superstar made Holi good for fans by wishing with whole of his heart. He took to his official Twitter account and wrote that let the vivid colours of Holi spread love and happiness. This Holi has been one of the most colourful ones. Many other celebrities also wished fans including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Rannvijay Singh.

