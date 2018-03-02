Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurana, Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla and Emraan Hashmi also took to their Twitter handle to share their wishes with fans. Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan shared the pictures of the family while celebrating Holi. Actors are sharing wishes for Holi with fans on different social media platforms.

As the celebration of Holi is at its peak, Bollywood stars have also jumped into the pool of colours to share the happiness of the festival with their fans. Actors have taken to their Twitter handle to share the wishes. In his latest post on Twitter, Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan shared the pictures of the family while celebrating Holi and wrote: “the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the ‘tilak’ colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion ‘gujiya’ consumed.” In the pictures, we can spot Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurana, Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawala and Emraan Hashmi also took to their Twitter handle to share their wishes with fans.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and wrote: “Acting is a matter of giving away secrets- Ellen Barkin #adayatwork@abcquantico happy Holi to everyone celebrating.” Ranveer Singh who is busy bringing Pharrell Williams to India to make him experience the beat of Holi wrote on his Instagram account: “I’m getting @pharrell to experience his first ever Holi! Go to the link in my bio to join in the festivity. #adidasPharrellWilliams Tomorrow at 6pm IST, 12:30pm GMT, 7:30am EST.” Juhi Chawla also took to her Twitter account to share the Holi wishes. In her post she wrote: ” he festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay.”

T 2730 – the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed .. pic.twitter.com/ns5inXLtYS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay 👩‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/4R90DpIsl7 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 2, 2018

Other Bollywood stars like Mallika Sherawat, Emraan Hashmi also shared their wishes with the fans. While asking men to behave with women on this Holi actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli.”

#HappyHoli everyone . May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy. pic.twitter.com/4x3kHHmeFi — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 2, 2018

‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018

