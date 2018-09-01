A popular Hollywood actress Vanessa Marquez was shot dead by Southern California police at her apartment after brandishing a BB gun towards the officers. The actress was under the treatment of heavy paramedics, the hospital officials informed. In 2014, she wrote in an online post that she had spent her life savings on doctors. The hospitals didn't properly treat her and that she couldn't work or do the most basic everyday functions.

In a shocking turn of events, a popular Hollywood TV series ER and film Stand and Deliver, actress Vanessa Marquez took her last breath at South California hospital after being shot by police at her apartments in South Pasadena. Reportedly, the actress who was undergoing paramedics at LA country mental health clinician brandished a gun at the officers. Following this, the officer opened fire and shot her in the torso.

Shedding more light on it, Lt Joe Mendoza of the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department told the reporters that the actress’s landlord Marquez called the officers and informed that Vanessa was ‘gravely disabled’.

Mendoza said Marquez was undergoing some medical problems, some seizures. After speaking with the officers and LA country mental health clinician, she became very uncooperative. Later, it was identified that the firearm BB gun resembled a semi-automatic weapon.

Marquez had posted extensively on Facebook about her health problems It read as she was terminally ill and had seizures and celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder that can damage the small intestine if gluten is ingested.

Back in 2014, she wrote in an online post that she had spent her life savings on doctors. The hospitals didn’t properly treat her and that she couldn’t work or do the most basic everyday functions.

Marquez became popular last year after one of her tweets read that Clooney helped blacklist her from Hollywood when she complained about sexual harassment and racist comments among their ER co-stars. While quoting to a US Daily, George Clooney said, “If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career when she was lied to,” he said. “The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t.”

#MeToo George Clooney???? ‘ER' actress Vanessa Marquez shot and killed by police https://t.co/4TcyOmcVvo via @NBCNews — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) August 31, 2018

On the work front, Marquez had a recurring role during the first several years of ER. The movie continued in cinema halls from 1994 to 2009. She also appeared on episodes of Seinfeld, Melrose Place and Malcolm & Eddie but her career largely fizzled after ER.

