Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Bloodlines is off to a spine-chilling start at the Indian box office. Released on May 15, the sixth film in the cult horror-thriller franchise directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein has already collected ₹9.75 crore in two days, signaling a strong reception for the genre in India.

The film grossed ₹4.5 crore on opening day, which included its midnight previews. On Friday, it saw an uptick, raking in ₹5.25 crore, taking its two-day total to ₹9.75 crore. With this pace, the movie is set to surpass ₹10 crore soon and could potentially become Hollywood’s biggest opener in India for 2025, ahead of Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World.

Warner Bros. reported $5.5 million from Thursday night previews in the U.S., which surpasses expectations and even outdoes previous horror releases like The Nun ($5.4M) and Sinners ($4.7M). The Nun went on to earn $53 million during its opening weekend, setting high hopes for Bloodlines as well.

Audience reaction has also been promising with PostTrak scores indicating 4 stars and a 69% definite recommend rate, with a 60% male-skewed turnout from the Thursday night fan crowd.

Cast, Storyline, and Reception

Starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits her grandmother’s death-predicting abilities, Final Destination: Bloodlines brings back the franchise’s signature formula of eerie premonitions and inescapable fate. As her family members begin dying under mysterious circumstances, she must race against time to decipher the deadly pattern.

The ensemble includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and horror franchise veteran Tony Todd.

A Sharp Contrast to The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

In contrast, Lionsgate/Live Nation’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, tied to The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour and album release, has failed to excite moviegoers. Despite $1.65 million in total previews (including fan events), it received a disappointing ½ star rating and just 34% definite recommend. The multi-media release hasn’t translated into box office success.

Hollywood Horror Finds a Big Indian Audience

In India, Bloodlines is enjoying a wide release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, tapping into the growing appetite for Hollywood horror. The film’s performance suggests that it could surpass previous horror hits and possibly cross the ₹20 crore mark in the coming days.

