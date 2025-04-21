Hollywood Publication Gets Slammed For Downplaying Sinners Box-Office Success, Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger echoed the sentiment, posting, “It’s opening weekend…”—highlighting the premature nature of judging profitability so soon after release.

Hollywood actors Ben Stiller and Patrick Schwarzenegger have responded strongly to a Variety headline that downplayed the success of the film Sinners, calling its profitability uncertain despite a $61 million global opening.

Variety Sparks Industry Outcry With Critical Tweet

On Sunday, Variety tweeted that Sinners, a horror film starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, still had “a ways to go” to turn a profit, despite strong opening numbers. The headline triggered backlash from several celebrities and industry insiders, who felt the outlet was unfairly critical of an original film’s early performance.

Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards

Veteran actor Ben Stiller voiced his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), questioning the logic behind the critical coverage. “In what universe does a $60 million opening for an original studio film deserve this kind of headline?” he asked.

Ben is so real for posting this Sinners had THAT BLOCKBUSTER OPENING for *checks notes* a historical horror movie on EASTER WEEKEND and that’s the haterating hollerating headline Variety posts? Anyway go watch Sinners so we can get more banging original movies pic.twitter.com/7ECHPpDRLs — Qondi (@QondiNtini) April 21, 2025

Nothing about Variety’s headline regarding ‘Sinners’ surprises me. Remember when USA Today called ‘The Best Man Holiday’ a “race-themed” film when it beat ‘Thor: The Dark World’ at the box office. pic.twitter.com/XczfRKgq8G — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) April 20, 2025

I’ve turned around on this. The Variety headline is so outrageous that it’s generating so many huge posts about how great #Sinners is. It’s basically viral promo for the movie, nice job Variety! pic.twitter.com/qmImAftgIT — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) April 21, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger Calls for Patience

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger echoed the sentiment, posting, “It’s opening weekend…”—highlighting the premature nature of judging profitability so soon after release.

Film producer Franklin Leonard drew comparisons between Sinners and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, noting the disparity in media coverage despite similar budget and box office performance. He pointed out that Tarantino’s film was celebrated, while Coogler’s is scrutinized.

Director Joe Russo sarcastically tweeted, “Variety: ‘WHY DIDN’T THE MOVIE MAKE ALL ITS BUDGET BACK IN THREE DAYS,’” mocking the publication’s tone. Under Stiller’s post, many users defended Variety, citing the movie’s $90 million production cost—excluding marketing—making profitability uncertain.

Fans Demand Apology After Variety Backtracks

After facing criticism, Variety posted a new article on Monday titled “5 Reasons Why Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Sinners’ Ruled the Box Office.” However, many users on X demanded an apology, accusing the outlet of backtracking without acknowledging its original negative take.

According to studio officials, Sinners earned $45.6 million in North America during its opening weekend. Despite its hefty budget, analysts say this is a strong start for a period horror film, especially given its unique storyline and original concept.

The film’s creator, Ryan Coogler, reportedly secured a rare deal giving him a percentage of ticket sales and future ownership of the film after 25 years. Industry insiders say this sets a precedent that could disrupt traditional studio power structures.

Film’s Star Power and Unique Plot Drive Interest

Sinners, set in 1932 Mississippi, features Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Saul Williams, and more. Its unique mix of horror and historical drama has garnered critical praise and strong audience interest.

Imax CEO Rich Gelfond celebrated the partnership, stating: “It’s been an awesome ride partnering with Ryan on this highly acclaimed, magnificently shot film. We couldn’t be happier to have played a role in the successful launch of Sinners.”

