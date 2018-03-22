Hollywood legendary actor Sylvester Stallone shares Bobby Deol's Race 3 look to wish the entire Race 3 team. The Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor starrer movie will hit the floors on June 15, 2018. Salman Khan is busy shooting for the movie in Abu Dhabi is introducing each character of his movie on social media.

Hollywood legendary actor Sylvester Stallone returns Salman Khan’s favour by sharing the poster of Race 3 which starred Bobby Deol. The actor turned producer took to social media to share his best wishes to the entire team of Race 3. Although it was a sweet gesture but we guess Sylvester got confused between the Salman and Bobby’s first look at the upcoming film June 15, 2018. He shared a poster with a caption, “The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3…!”

While the superstar, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi, the actor has been introducing each character of his movie on social media. He surprised his fans by sharing a video of Rambo star Sylvester Stallone is talking about his upcoming thriller Creed II. Salman wrote, “While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know .”

Take a look at what Sylvester Stallone has posted:

The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3… https://t.co/hNAFDzzuW1 — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) March 21, 2018

Take a look at the video Salman Khan shared:

While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know . pic.twitter.com/Zj1xpyb3Lx — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor starred film Race 3 is the third addition to the Race franchise. although the first two parts of the movie were directed by Abbas-Mustan which had Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor in the lead but the third version will be directed by Remo D’ Souza which will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018. Take a look at the posters Salman has been sharing to introduce the star cast.

