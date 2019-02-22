Holy cow: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has announced on Friday that she will be producing a film titled Holy Cow. Regarded as a satire on today's times, the heroine of the film will be a cow. Holy Cow will be helmed by Revolver Rani and Kismat Konnection director Sai Kabir.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui is all set to venture in the film industry as a producer with her upcoming film Holy Cow. On February 22, Friday, Aaliya announced her latest project and revealed that the film is a satirical take on today’s times with the sensibilities of serious cinema. The film will be directed by Sai Kabir. Interestingly, the central character in the film will be played by none other than a cow.

Filmmaker Sai Kabir, who has previously directed films like Kismat Konnection, Revolver Rani and The Shaukeens, opened up about the project and said that Holy Cow is a female-oriented film. He further added that the heroine of the film will be a cow. The film will be shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his acting debut with the film Sarfarosh in 1999. The actor rose to fame with his impressive performances in films like Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, Talaash, The Lunchbox, Kick, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Raees, Manto and many more.

The actor was recently seen in the film Thackeray in which he played the role of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Thackeray emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. Post Thackeray, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Photograph co-starring Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 15.

