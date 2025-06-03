Homebound Cinematographer Pratik Shah Likely To Exit Sourav Ganguly Biopic Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report

Pratik Shah, the director of photography for the critically acclaimed film Homebound, has reportedly been dropped from the upcoming Sourav Ganguly biopic following serious allegations of sexual and emotional abuse.

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter India, Shah was involved in the pre-production and location recce for the biopic in London. However, shortly after returning to India, allegations surfaced that prompted the makers to sever ties with him. A source told the publication, “The recce was on till recently, and Shah was in London for the same. Allegations against him surfaced just around the time he returned to India. The makers have dropped him from the project and will now look for a replacement before beginning production.”

The yet-to-be-titled film on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is being helmed by Jubilee director Vikramaditya Motwane and will star Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Shah and Motwane previously collaborated on the web series Jubilee and the film CTRL.

Abuse Allegations Surface on Social Media and Blog

The controversy erupted after Shah’s former partner published a harrowing blog detailing a series of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse incidents. Though she did not name him directly, she confirmed the identity in a previous Facebook post from 2015. One of the most chilling accounts in her recent blog states, “That would have been considered rape if he wasn’t my boyfriend.”

She also alleged Shah once pushed her into a shelf during a confrontation, resulting in police being called by neighbors. “I should’ve reported it then,” she wrote. The blog goes on to describe controlling behaviour, threats of suicide, and a disturbing pattern of manipulation.

Adding to the accusations, filmmaker Abhinav Singh recently took to Instagram to call out Shah initially without naming him as “highly manipulative” and “emotionally abusive.” Singh later named Shah in a follow-up post after reportedly receiving messages from multiple women detailing similar experiences.

Dharma Productions Responds

Shah worked as the cinematographer for Homebound, a film produced by Dharma Productions, which made history as the only Indian entry in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film received a standing ovation at Cannes.

In light of the allegations, Dharma Productions released an official statement, saying, “No formal complaints were made against Pratik Shah during the production of Homebound.”

As the industry reckons with a growing list of abuse allegations, Shah’s removal from the Ganguly biopic marks a significant turning point. The makers are now expected to announce a new cinematographer before production resumes. Shah has not issued any public response to the allegations at the time of publishing.

