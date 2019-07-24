Honey Singh Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha: Singer and composer Honey Singh on Wednesday came back with a new bhangra song Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and within a couple of hours the song garnered more than 20.5 million views.

Honey Singh Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha: Honey Singh needs no introduction, his songs still trends on social media and his fans still hums his songs. Songs like Lak 28 Kudi Da, Brown Rang, High Heels, Break Up Party, This Party Gettin’ Hot, Blue Eyes once broke all the records and brought a new rapper wave in the Bollywood industry. Yo Yo Honey Singh is not just a rapper but an Indi-pop singer who once influenced the nation with his mesmerizing and mind-boggling songs. Though his songs had to go through a lot of criticism but still nothing could curb his success.

Honey Singh on Wednesday released the revamped version of classic Bhangra song Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and till now the video has fetched more than 2.5 million views and honey’s fans could not stop gushing over it and loaded the comment section with love. hence it’s proved some star never fades.

About the song Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, its has the usual 90s classic flavor and definitely make you shake your leg on the new bhangra beat and with the colorful vibe in the song will definitely recreate the magic. The original music video had featured Malaika Arora and Jass Arora and their chemistry together made the song a hit.

In an interview, Honey Singh said, this is the biggest collaboration of his life, he was around 12-15 years old when he heard the song and then in honey’s young days Malkit Singh created a remix of it. Around eight years back, Malkit sang in his album International Villager, however, due to some reasons they couldn’t make a video song of that Honey added. The revamped version of Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha has been bankrolled by T-Series.

