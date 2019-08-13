Non- Bailable arrest warrant has been issued against Honey Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh, he has been accused of using derogatory words in his raps and songs.

Honey Singh has been accused of using demeaning and obscene lyrics in her raps, includes Hum Hain Balaatkari and Makhna. Punjabi women claimed that he has no respect towards women and he should be punished for that. He is killing the rationality and standards of Indian society by using such words.

On which Honey Singh claimed that he hadn’t sung the song, even he had no clue about the lyrics. He said that he respects women and he can never use such derogatory words for them, he disowns all the vulgar songs that are credited on his name on the internet. He speaks out on his competitors and said people are jealous that how he reached the summit in such a short span of time.

He claimed that people are maligning him by putting such kind of allegations on him, he added how he could sing such songs, he respects women and cannot even think like that. People compared him with Badshah and said he should be in place of YO YO, Badshah has sung by keeping himself in limits and should achieve more.

Such news is not surprising since long-time Honey Singh was not in highlights and haven’t given good raps. People are saying it is just a publicity stunt to keep himself in limelight and to grab the attention of the audience. He is the one who always use this same tool to get back in the industry.

Although Honey Singh gave multiple hits to the Bollywood industry Love Dose, Sunny Sunny, Lungi Dance, Makhna, Brown Rang, Desi Kalakar, Party All Night, Blue eyes and many more.

