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Home > Entertainment News > Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’

Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s nephew was among two people killed after their car collided with a parked Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley on a flyover in Jalandhar early Sunday.

Yo Yo Honey Singh (Image: X)
Yo Yo Honey Singh (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 13:07 IST

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew, who was among two people killed in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, in the early hours of Sunday, November 1. The two men were reportedly returning from a birthday celebration when their car crashed into a tractor-trolley parked on a flyover. Honey Singh confirmed the family loss through an Instagram Story, sharing an emotional message in which he described the death of his nephew as devastating.

What Did Honey Singh Say After His Nephew’s Death?

The singer shared a tribute on Instagram, expressing his grief over the loss. His message read: “Its dark decade for me Loss of my nephew Is Devastating Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck.”

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The post came after reports emerged that his nephew had died in the Jalandhar crash. The deceased was identified in reports as Vidit Olak, son of Dinesh, who is associated with Punjabi music company Speed Records.

Who Were The Two Men Killed In The Jalandhar Accident?

The two deceased were identified as Vidit Olak and his friend Aarav Talwar. Aarav was reportedly the son of the owner of Pappy Sweets. According to reports, the two were travelling in a Volkswagen car after attending a birthday party when the accident occurred. The incident took place at around 3 am on a flyover near the Police Lines area of Jalandhar.

How Did The Accident Happen?

According to Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary, the police received information about the accident at approximately 3 am. The officer said municipal sanitation workers were cleaning the flyover and had parked a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley there to collect garbage. The Volkswagen was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it collided with the stationary vehicle.

The impact proved fatal for Vidit and Aarav, who were travelling in the car. The police account places the collision during the sanitation work being carried out on the flyover.

What Happened After The Crash?

Reports stated that five people were travelling in the Volkswagen at the time of the accident. Vidit and Aarav died, while the other three occupants had reportedly returned home before the police arrived. Police reached the location after receiving information and took custody of the bodies. The families reportedly declined further legal action, after which the bodies were handed over to them.

The accident has left two families grieving, with Honey Singh’s Instagram message offering a glimpse of the personal loss behind the incident.

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Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’
Tags: jalandharpunjabroad accidentSpeed Recordsyo yo honey singh

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Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’

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Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’
Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’
Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’
Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’
Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’

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