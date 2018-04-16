Hope Aur Hum is the story of Srivastava family whose lives are affected when the obsession of the senior most members Nagesh (Naseeruddin Shah), with his traditional copying machine, starts to take a toll on the relationship of the entire family. The film is helmed by debutant director Sudip Bandyopadhyay who has previously directed many ad films. The film will be backed by Samira Bandyopadhyay and is slated to release on May 11 this year.

Hope Aur Hum is a simple yet powerful story of how the different emotions of the three generations in the family affect each other

The makers of upcoming slice-of-life story Hope Aur Hum have unveiled the first look poster of the much-anticipated film on Monday. Hope Aur Hum, which narrates the heartfelt story of three generations features an outstanding star cast like Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Kulkarni, Kabir Sajid, Naveen Kasturia and Aamir Bashir. The film revolves around the Srivastava family whose lives are affected when the obsession of the senior most members Nagesh (Naseeruddin Shah), with his traditional copying machine, starts to take a toll on the relationship of the entire family.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to social media site Twitter to share the first look poster of the much-awaited film and wrote, "Naseeruddin Shah. Sonali Kulkarni. Aamir Bashir… First look poster of the slice-of-life story #HopeAurHum… Sudip Bandyopadhyay directs… Produced by Samira Bandyopadhyay… 11 May 2018 release… #PVRPictures."

Naseeruddin Shah. Sonali Kulkarni. Aamir Bashir… First look poster of the slice-of-life story #HopeAurHum… Sudip Bandyopadhyay directs… Produced by Samira Bandyopadhyay… 11 May 2018 release… #PVRPictures pic.twitter.com/smhBoZeUXW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

Hope Aur Hum is a simple yet powerful story of how the different emotions of the three generations in the family affect each other in both good and bad way. It gives you many answers about life as a lot of human emotions are explored through the lives of each family member as it’s intertwined with each other. It shows how the generation gap in the new age affects our lives. When the younger members of the Srivastava family begin to revolt against the old-school ideas and ways of Nagesh, the film tells the tale of transition between the old and new.

