Bollywood Film Director Shyam Ramsay passed away at the age of 67 on Wednesday. He died in Mumbai and his death was confirmed by nephew Amit Ramsay. As per Amit, he was suffering from pneumonia and died around 5 am in the morning. Shyam was one of the seven Ramsay brothers who introduced Horror films in Indian Cinema. He was most active in the 1970s and 1980s and produced many horror flicks including Darwaza, Purana Mandir and Veerana.

Ramsay was said to be the main artist of Ramsay brothers and was also considered the head. The brothers started with producing and directing films and later showcased their talent in Indian television shows. They became popular in the 1980s with the release of Veerana, Khel Mohabbat Ka, Dahshat, Saboot, Sannata, Purani Haveli, Guest House among others.

Shyam with his brother Tulsi directed the first horror series on Indian television titled The Zee Horror Show which streamed from 1993 to 2001. Apart from Zee TV, he also directed horror drama shows on Star Plus and other private channels. The shows were a huge hit and garnered an amazing response from the audience. The shows are still remembered on Facebook and Twitter.

He was one of the most renowned filmmakers in India and was best known for his contribution to the Indian film industry for the past 3 decades. His last show was aired in 2017 titled Koi Hai. He will always be remembered for giving some iconic horror films to the Indian film industry and many celebs have expressed their grief on social media and have given their condolences for the same.

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Ramsay passed away when he was 67 and his final rites will be performed today in Mumbai followed by the other rituals.

