Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode on April 30 after battling leukaemia for 2 years. Within hours of his demise, a video surfaced on social media in which one of the hospital staff at H N Reliance Hospital had sneakily captured Rishi Kapoor on his phone. The video left Bollywood as well as social media users enraged, who called it an indecent act and grave breach of the actor’s privacy. Indian Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also shared a notice on Twitter that has been sent to the hospital authorities from FWICE raising concern on the issue.

In response, H N Reliance Hospital have now issued a statement condemning the act. In a statement issued by the hospital authorities, they have said that a patient’s confidentiality and privacy is very important for them. They have initiated an inquiry on the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Reacting to the video that is now going viral on social media, Arjun Kapoor said that the choice to share something on social media is as important as refraining from it. Humanity and empathy must prevail before exercising that choice. Actor Mini Mathur slammed the video on Twitter and said that she knows humanity is at the sea at this moment but such insensitivity must be stopped. She also urged Mumbai Police to take strict action against the guilty.

Just came across a disgusting, completely invasive video of Rishi sir on WhatsApp in hospital actually titled “last video is RK” obviously shot by a hospital staff member.

I know humanity is at sea at the moment but can we PLEASE STOP THIS INSENSITIVITY and not be party to this?? — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 30, 2020

2/2 If you see a video like this on any group can you please insist that it’s taken down??? Can we stop this vicarious celeb goggling even when they are indisposed and unaware? It should be a legal offence @MumbaiPolice and met with the strictest action. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 30, 2020

Workwise, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi. Post which, he had signed the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

