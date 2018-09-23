Bollywood's very own Munni, Malaika Arora Khan has set the internet on fire with her latest picture. Malaika Arora Khan, who is a style icon and known for her sizzling and terrific dance moves and has won millions of hearts with her latest picture.

Malaika Arora Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram picture

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora Khan on Sunday shared a mesmerizing picture of her’s in which she was looking simply stunning. Malaika Arora Khan, who is a style icon to million fans, shared a new picture on her Instagram account donning a black colour Thai slit dress with big white stars on it. Tall Malika was carrying the dress with beautiful earrings and black color heels.

Malaika captioned the pic, ‘Sundazeeee,’ which has set the internet on fire. A few days ago, Malaika Arora Khan’s new video song Hello Hello took the internet by storm with her grooving moves and grace.

Malaika’s new song is a part Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Pataakha.

Bollywood diva’s latest photo has been liked by thousands of her fans and people are showering their love with heart touching comments.

