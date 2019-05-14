Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh are currently leading the charts with their stunning looks on social media. The hotties master the talent of giving major fashion goals to their fans and regularly update them with their professional upgrades. In the pictures, Rakul Preet is looking alluring in a red dress, meanwhile, Pooja is looking ravishing in an off-shoulder dress.

Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet are among the most stunning actors who leave no stone unturned to create a buzz on the Internet with their smoking-hot pictures. Both the divas misses no chance of giving major fashion goals to their fans with unique fashion sense. Pooja Hegde is currently enjoying the success of her Telegu film Maharshi with Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is busy promoting her upcoming film De De Pyaar De with Bollywood actors Tabu and Ajay Devgn.

Both the actors are currently sizzling the Internet with their latest Instagram posts. Dressed in stylish red attire, Rakul Preet Singh is looking stunning. The actor further opted for soft curls and dewy makeup which added more to her looks. It is not the first time when Rakul Preet is conquering hearts on the Internet with her sensational looks, she masters this talent and dazzles well on social media as well as big screens.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is looking very elegant dressed in a white one-shoulder top with a printed skirt. With unique lip shade and stylish hairdo, the actor is looking resplendent. Pooja Hegde is best known for her style game and leaves no chance of entertaining fans with either her stunning looks or hot bikini pictures.

Pooja Hegde commenced with her acting career in the year 2012 with Tamil film Magamoodi. She then appeared in a series of hit films like Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda in 2014. She also extended her talented hands in Bollywood by appearing in Hindi film Mohenjo Daro in 2016 with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. For her phenomenal acting skills, the actor has also been rewarded with many awards like Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor.

Rakul Preet Singh is an allrounder and knows the talent of balancing both her profession and family. The actor is predominantly known for her Telugu and Tamil films and also extended her talent in Hindi and Kannada films. Currently, the actor is much-excited for her upcoming film De De Pyaar De. The film is a rom-com film which will hit the silver screens on May 17, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App