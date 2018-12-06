Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a social media sensation with 5.5 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Samantha started her acting career 8 years back with Gautham Menon's Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 which was later on dubbed in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The movie was one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2010 as it was A.R Rahman and Gautham Menon’s first ever collaboration.

Hot! Samantha Akkineni is raising temperatures with these pictures from her photo shoot

One of the finest actresses of the Tollywood industry Samantha Akkineni, popularly known as Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a social media sensation with 5.5 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Samantha started her acting career 8 years back with Gautham Menon’s Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 which was later on dubbed in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The movie was one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2010 as it was A.R Rahman and Gautham Menon’s first ever collaboration. However, Samantha got her breakthrough with big budget Telugu film Dookudu in 2012 opposite Mahesh Babu which later on was declared as one of the highest grossing films of the year.

On December 6, 2018, Samantha Akkineni took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from her latest photoshoot. Donning a cedar pleated trouser and see-through black crop top, Samantha looks beautiful as she poses for the camera. To complement her look she has paired her urban attire with vintage jewelry to give it an Indo- western look. Her picture in a span of a few hours has garnered 277k likes and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her beauty.Take a look at her pictures from her latest photoshoot here:

