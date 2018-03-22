At this point, with the third in the franchise looming on the horizon, you know what to expect from a Hotel Transylvania movie. Genndy Tartakovsky is back directing, working from a script he wrote with Michael McCullers, and the movie features the return of Andy Samberg, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key and more in the voice booth. It'll cruise on to UK screens on 27 July.

The first two movies made us laugh and feel for monsters like we have never before. As we fell in love with Dracula, Mavis, Wayne, Griffin, and Johnny, they made monsters look innocent and cool. It looks like Dracula may be in for more than he bargained for when he takes a family vacation this summer in Sony Pictures Animation’s latest installment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. The first trailer for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation has been released and all our favorite characters are back – and this time, they’re taking a cruise!

Hotel Transylvania 3 sees Mavis, voiced once again by Selena Gomez, surprise her father Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler), with a family vacation. After all, Dracula has been so busy running Hotel Transylvania that his daughter just wants to give him a bit of break and send him on a family vacation where he can be taken care of. Mavis decides to send her father on a monster cruise along with his misfit group of monster friends. Joining Gomez and Sandler for this third movie are the voice talents of Andy Samberg (Johnny) Kevin James (Frank), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), and Mel Brooks (Vlad).

The trailer (posted by Sony Pictures Entertainment) shows us a very lonely Vlad who is desperately seeking a soul mate by utilizing his phone’s version of Siri and whatever the monster equivalent of Tinder is. Sadly, he doesn’t seem to be having much luck, prompting his daughter to surprise him with a monster family cruise. Although Drac is a bit hesitant about sailing on the wide open sea, he immediately changes his mind once he spots the ship’s captain, Ericka (voiced by Kathryn Hahn). Drac is instantly smitten with Ericka and thinks he’s finally found someone who will bring him happiness, but Mavis suspects everything isn’t what it seems with the Captain. Mavis’s instincts turn out to be right – as Ericka is actually the great-great-granddaughter of Dracula’s nemesis, famed monster hunter Abraham Van Helsing (voiced by Jim Gaffigan). Looks like this won’t be much of a vacation for lonely Dracula after all.

Hahn described her character to USA Today as an enthusiastic cheerleader with a dark underbelly (and) a cute blond haircut. She is like my circus flying-trapeze fantasy come to life. She further promised that Ericka will have some of her own inner demons to fight in this movie: “She really believes in her legacy as a monster hunter and wants to fulfill her destiny. She doesn’t anticipate feeling anything but hate toward these creatures. And, of course, she does.”

Despite earning mixed reviews from critics, the first two Hotel Transylvania films were box office successes. The original Hotel Transylvania earned $358 million at the box office worldwide, and Hotel Transylvania 2 earned a whopping $473 million at a global box office a few years after. While some critics may have grown tired of Sandler and his fart joke humor, it’s clear his fanbase hasn’t. Hotel Transylvania 3 reunites a ridiculously talented voice cast that will no doubt entertain both parents and kids and probably earn mixed critical reviews.

Just in time for your own summer vacation, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation sails into theaters on July 13, 2018.

