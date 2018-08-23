Mouni Roy, the queen of Instagram has once again taken the internet by storm with her recent photograph. She looked extremely gorgeous in her all-black outfit in the picture. Till now she has received 219,999 likes. Check out the photograph.

Naagin 3 and Gold actor Mouni Roy’s photographs have always been heart-winning on the internet. Be it her vacation pictures or red carpet photographs, she never failed to impress her fans. This time too, sharing a photograph from her recent photoshoot, she has once again taken the internet by storm.

Donning an all-black net outfit, she looked gorgeous than ever. Till now she has received 219,999 likes on this particular photograph. She captioned the image, “Mused about it, now ll go to bed! Zzzzzzzzzzz.”

Mouni’s photographs have always made her fans crazy. If we go by this picture, one can’t take your eyes off.

On the professional front, Mouni debuted in Gold along with the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. After this, she will be next seen in John Abraham-spy drama Romeo Akbar Walter and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Gold has performed well on the Box Office.

Gold was released in around 4000 screens in India. If we go by the latest numbers of the Box office, The film has crossed Rs 100 cr mark in its worldwide collections.

The movie has given a tough competition to John Abraham-Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate that released on the same date.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold is inspired by Indian Hockey team’s historic win at 1948 Olympics. Akshay has played a role of a team manager, Tapan Das.

Talking about the movie’Gold, in an interview to a leading daily, Mouni said that she felt elated, excited and extremely happy with the audience response to the film.

Feeling positive about the upcoming weeks’ Box office performance, she further added that she didn’t want to jinx things by getting over-excited. When it goes on to become successful, then she would be very happy and thankful for it.

Coming back to the latest pic she looks extremely beautiful in the pic. What do you think?

