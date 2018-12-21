Urvashi Rautela is a perfect example of hotness alert. Her uber hot pictures on Instagram and sexy dance moves in songs or movies is all what makes us fall for her more. Her beauty and classy touch to each outfit, makes her one of the most followed actresses of B-town on social media.

In a peach coloured satin nightwear, Urvashi’s toned legs and a perfect expression slayed her latest look. Cosied in a bed with frizzy hair and a transparent shirt, Rautela’s Maxim shoot simply took our breath away with her killer looks. The picture which was shared today i.e. December 21 on social media, has so far garnered 10,569 likes on photo sharing app, Instagram. If you missed the sizzling picture of Urvashi, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Bollywood hottie has worked in movies like Great Grand Masti, Kaabil and Hate Story 4. The gorgeous diva who is honoured with Miss Diva Universe 2015 tag, is currently geating up for her another upcoming project. Although, the star was already in limelight but she rose to fame after her dance video Love Dose with Yo Yo Honey Singh went viral on social media. She latter collaborated with Mikha Singh for Laal Dupatta and Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros for Gal Ban Gayi.

