The #MeToo movement that reportedly entered India with scores of women coming out in open to name and shame their abusers has highlighted the darker side of the media industry which was unknown to many. Recently, the video streaming service, Hotstar, has announced that it has cancelled the third season of On Air With AIB. The following announcement was done in the wake of several sexual harassment allegations against one of the known members of the AIB. Star India video streaming platform had been entertaining AIB for quite a long time as all the AIB episodes and programmes were available on Hotstar.

Issuing the statement of taking down the third season of On Air With AIB, Hotstar said that they will not stand by anything that compromises on the respect of the women.

The statement issued by the Hotstar said that they are cancelling the production of the third season of the AIB show with immediate effect. Condemning the incidents, Hotstar said that they were concerned about the developments that are totally contrary to their values.

The following development surfaced just a few hours after Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba said that they were stepping away from AIB.

Tanmay Bhat became the centre of controversy after he issued a statement on Utsav Chakraborty’s case and said that he was aware of the activities but failed to take an action on the matter. On the other hand, Khamba has been accused directly of the misconduct. Issuing a statement on the allegation levelled against him, Khamba said that everything happened with the consent.

Apart from the AIB members, Nana Patekar, Gautam Adhikari, Mayank Jain, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Zulfi Syed, Kailash Kher are a few of the names that have been accused of indecent behaviour against women.

