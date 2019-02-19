Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani are two leading faces of Naagin 3 and both the ladies share an amazing bond onscreen and off-screen. A Naagin 3 fan must have seen their onscreen chemistry and for the real chemistry, one needs to look at Anita Hassanandani latest post on Instagram.

Ekta Kapoor directed Naagin 3 is currently topping the TRP charts and it the cast of the show that needs to be credited. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani are two leading faces of the show and both the ladies share an amazing bond onscreen and off-screen. A Naagin 3 fan must have seen their onscreen chemistry and for the real chemistry, one needs to look at Anita Hassanandani latest post on Instagram.

The photo has been shared a few hours ago and it has already garnered over 210k views on the photo-sharing platform. Coming to the comment section, it was bombarded with compliments for the duo. The picture has been taken on the sets of Naagin 3 as the ladies can be seen dressed in their onscreen avatars. Here’s take a look at the picture that has been taken the Internet by storm:

Both Surbhi and Anita have a massive following on Instagram. Surbhi has 3 million followers whereas Anita has 3.8 million followers. Undoubtedly, this photograph is ruling Instagram as well as the hearts of fans. Both the celebrities enjoying the day with each other and are mesmerising their fans with their exceptional looks. Here are some of their other pictures which have been sending their fans into a frenzy:

