House of the Dragon Battle of the Gullet Reactions: Fans Call It The Best Battle In The Series

House of the Dragon Battle of the Gullet Reactions: Two years of agony have ended, and the Season 3 premiere of “House of the Dragon” has finally silenced all the critics of last season’s slow-paced episodes by giving an epic episode called Battle of the Gullet.

The entire social media sphere has blown up with both fans and critics unanimously agreeing that it is the ultimate action sequence in the entire show.

“Relentless, Intense, and Ultimately Tragic”

The scope of the naval battle coupled with intense and high-stake dragon action kept viewers locked to their television sets. The episode created an incredibly anxiety-inducing buildup from the first frame, making sure to pay off the months of anticipation with something epic and very intimate.

Noted entertainment critics were quick to pick up on this change, pointing out how the show is once again giving audiences what they want.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON finally has more blockbuster action in season 3 — but that’s not its most promising development, imo: https://t.co/UA7Zc6KUdb — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) June 15, 2026







“HOUSE OF THE DRAGON finally has more blockbuster action in season 3 — but that’s not its most promising development, imo,” shared TV critic Alison Herman on X.

HOLYY SHITTTT! Fantastic return for #HOTD!! A strong feeling of dread throughout the episode as miscommunication and fear persisted throughout most of the characters leading up to the Battle of the Gullet! What a relentless, intense and ultimately TRAGIC battle! Still recovering! https://t.co/FTx3bEjhPM — Evan (@HarrisHarrisev9) June 22, 2026







For viewers at home, the tension was almost too much to handle. X user Evan (@HarrisHarrisev9) echoed the collective anxiety of the fandom:

“HOLYY SHITTTT! Fantastic return for #HOTD!! A strong feeling of dread throughout the episode as miscommunication and fear persisted throughout most of the characters leading up to the Battle of the Gullet! What a relentless, intense and ultimately TRAGIC battle! Still recovering!”

Lord Corlys Proves Why He’s the Sea Snake

Whereas the dragons provided the fire, Lord Corlys Velaryon brought the military genius to the table. This was definitely a big time for Team Black, as Corlys used his unrivalled abilities in navigation to box in the Triarchy fleet, causing the fans to go wild over his brilliance.

“We were prepared for Daemon but Lord Corlys Velaryon came out of syllabus in Today’s episode,” posted @SuryaBhaiStan. “Corlys trapping triarchy with his Naval skills is Peak military moment in #HOTD SeaSnake Mass.”

Is It Better Than ‘Game of Thrones’ Greatest Battles?

The internet is currently debating where the Gullet ranks in the broader Game of Thrones universe, with many arguing it deserves a spot right at the very top.

Oh my God! Oh my God! The Battle of the Gullet was pure navel and dragon insanity!! 😱

🔥🔥⚔️🏹🐉🐉🐉🏹⚔️🔥🔥 What a start to season 3!! 😆#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/33sfr81AwN — Gabe-Real (@GabeReal909) June 22, 2026







“Oh my God! Oh my God! The Battle of the Gullet was pure navel and dragon insanity!!” wrote Gabe-Real (@GabeReal909). “What a start to season 3!!”

The stakes weren’t Battle of the Bastards —but Battle of the Gullet is in the debate for best battles we’ve seen in the Thrones series House of the Dragon just set the fucking tone tonight pic.twitter.com/OYqJs5cnvR — Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 22, 2026







The sheer scale of the conflict even drew comparisons to the original series’ most legendary hours. Former NFL player and podcaster Will Compton (@_willcompton) didn’t hold back his praise:

“The stakes weren’t Battle of the Bastards —but Battle of the Gullet is in the debate for best battles we’ve seen in the Thrones series. House of the Dragon just set the fucking tone tonight.”

An Unbearable Cost for Team Black

As impressive as Corlys’ tactics have been, the victory is one that leaves a very bitter taste for those watching. The brutal fall from grace of Jacaerys Velaryon and his dragon, Vermax, is a sign that things have come to a point of no return in this war.

The burden of the losses faced by Queen Rhaenyra’s side lingers for fans of the show looking forward to the rest of the season.

The Battle of the Gullet left the Black faction completely shattered. Every single victory in this Dance is coming at an absolutely unbearable cost.👇🔥 #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/6RTYL7lxoV — Xerxes (@TheXerxesHQ) June 23, 2026







“The Battle of the Gullet left the Black faction completely shattered,” noted Xerxes (@TheXerxesHQ). “Every single victory in this Dance is coming at an absolutely unbearable cost.”

What Happens Next in House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2?

With the Gullet leaving both factions physically and emotionally depleted, Episode 2 will undoubtedly deal with the immediate, explosive fallout of Jace’s death.

What to Expect From the Next Episode?

However, the action is expected to revert from the dramatic scene at sea to the tension in the council chambers with much bigger stakes this time around. The grieving of Rhaenyra is set to influence Team Black’s next action. While the death of Lucerys may have hardened her, the murder of her heir Jace will make her completely ruthless.

We can also expect the political implications of this in the Triarchy and the Greens, which used their vast portion of their fleet against a crucial pillar of strength for Rhaenyra.

How Will Rhaenyra React to Jace’s Death?

Rhaenyra has finally hit rock bottom. Till now, she has tried to strike a balance between claiming the throne and trying not to destroy the realm at large.

Now that Jace is out of the picture, that balance is off forever. The episode has marked a scary path for the Queen, get ready to see her release the dragon seeds without any diplomacy considerations.

After following this adaptation from its tortured cliffhangers in Season 2, it can now be said that the writers of House of the Dragon have managed their bravest manoeuvre yet. The Battle of the Gullet was not only a victory for the lovers of action; it was an exemplification of structure in adapting works of art.

By transforming the sprawling nature and the often-disconnected chaos of George R.R. Martin’s book into a structured and character-driven tragedy, the producers did something that Season 2 was occasionally missing: they gave it total stakes. Jace’s death appears to be the actual point of no return in this show and the nuclear option of Westeros.

My analysis? “Blockbuster action” is not only used to cater to those who felt frustrated by the second season’s slow burn. It is the key to the psychological breakdown of these characters. From this moment on, the Dance of the Dragons ceases being a political conflict; it is a war of monsters.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Rumours Resurface After Birthday Snub Buzz; Did The Actress Really Unfollow Tamil Nadu CM?