House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: Winning the Iron Throne is one thing. Ruling from it is a completely different nightmare.

The third episode of season 3 of House of the Dragon sees Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) sit on the Iron Throne at the Red Keep but faces an impoverished country, an impoverished people, and Team Black starts showing signs of fissures almost right away. The show moves away from the larger scale dragon fights and presents a very intimate hour-long experience that shows the Dance of the Dragons isn’t done yet.

What Was the Fake Prince Daeron Twist?

The most shocking part of this episode takes place within the cell block of the Red Keep. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) arrives back from the Reach having completed what appears to be a successful negotiation with Lord Ormund Hightower (James Norton), carrying along with him what Team Black thinks is King Viserys and Alicent’s youngest prince, Daeron Targaryen (Charlie Gordon).

But in a quiet interrogation session approved by Rhaenyra, the shocking truth comes out. The terrified child is not even a prince; he is merely a decoy who had been forced to bleach his hair to deceive Team Black into believing that the prince was with them. Rhaenyra and Daemon celebrate their success in taking a Green prisoner, while Prince Daeron (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) continues his safe journey with the Hightowers’ army.

Why Did Ormund Hightower Attack Tumbleton?

The severity of the Hightower scam is felt almost instantly. While the fraud prince is being revealed, a frantic dragon handler comes with dire news coming from the Reach – the forces of Lord Ormund Hightower have brutally conquered Tumbleton.

The conquest of Tumbleton totally shifts the dynamics of the war. The actual Prince Daeron along with his powerful blue dragon named Tessarion is in play and gives the Green team an enormous tactical edge at the time they thought they lost. It becomes a personal loss for the Black team, as the wife of Hugh the Hammer (Kieran Bew) is revealed to be one of the many civilians that are captured in the conquered market town.

How Does Rhaenyra’s Small Council Unravel?

The reign of Rhaenyra begins with a deterioration into politics right away. The royal treasury was completely emptied by Ser Tyland Lannister as he fled from the city, leaving Rhaenyra without enough money for a coronation to validate her claim to the throne. In order to stave off starvation within the commoners of the land, Rhaenyra must resort to a cruel decision and seize food stores from the wealthiest people in King’s Landing, resulting in conflict with nobles such as Torrhen Manderly (Dan Fogler).

There are further troubles brewing between those who support Rhaenyra, including internal conflicts among the members of her court. Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) becomes the Mistress of Whispers, which greatly annoys Daemon. Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Lord of Driftmark, also confronts Rhaenyra about the fact that she does not want to legitimize his son Addam and his brother Alyn of Hull because they are dragonseeds.

Will Rhaenyra Use Dragonfire Next?

Rhaenyra faces an impossible decision at the end of the episode. Annoyed with a High Septon who does not acknowledge her legitimacy due to Aegon II’s death, and under pressure from the Hightowers approaching the army, the first thing she wants to do is release her dragons.

With the Green tapestries burning inside the walls of the Red Keep, along with the peaceful legacy of her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra is no longer only fighting for what is rightfully hers, but falling into the vicious cycle of violence that her ancestors could not break out of.

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