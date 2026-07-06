LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?

House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3 follows Rhaenyra Targaryen's first chaotic days on the Iron Throne. Facing an empty treasury left by Tyland Lannister, a starving populace, and internal rebellion from Lord Corlys Velaryon over his dragonseed sons, her authority is pushed to the brink. The episode's massive climax reveals that the captured Prince Daeron Targaryen is a bleached-haired decoy, allowing the real Daeron and his dragon Tessarion to help Lord Ormund Hightower seize Tumbleton, leaving Rhaenyra contemplating devastating dragonfire.

Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Image credits- X/@@darthkush1983
Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Image credits- X/@@darthkush1983

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 18:56 IST

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: Winning the Iron Throne is one thing. Ruling from it is a completely different nightmare.

The third episode of season 3 of House of the Dragon sees Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) sit on the Iron Throne at the Red Keep but faces an impoverished country, an impoverished people, and Team Black starts showing signs of fissures almost right away. The show moves away from the larger scale dragon fights and presents a very intimate hour-long experience that shows the Dance of the Dragons isn’t done yet.

You Might Be Interested In

What Was the Fake Prince Daeron Twist?

The most shocking part of this episode takes place within the cell block of the Red Keep. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) arrives back from the Reach having completed what appears to be a successful negotiation with Lord Ormund Hightower (James Norton), carrying along with him what Team Black thinks is King Viserys and Alicent’s youngest prince, Daeron Targaryen (Charlie Gordon).

But in a quiet interrogation session approved by Rhaenyra, the shocking truth comes out. The terrified child is not even a prince; he is merely a decoy who had been forced to bleach his hair to deceive Team Black into believing that the prince was with them. Rhaenyra and Daemon celebrate their success in taking a Green prisoner, while Prince Daeron (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) continues his safe journey with the Hightowers’ army.

Why Did Ormund Hightower Attack Tumbleton?

The severity of the Hightower scam is felt almost instantly. While the fraud prince is being revealed, a frantic dragon handler comes with dire news coming from the Reach – the forces of Lord Ormund Hightower have brutally conquered Tumbleton.

The conquest of Tumbleton totally shifts the dynamics of the war. The actual Prince Daeron along with his powerful blue dragon named Tessarion is in play and gives the Green team an enormous tactical edge at the time they thought they lost. It becomes a personal loss for the Black team, as the wife of Hugh the Hammer (Kieran Bew) is revealed to be one of the many civilians that are captured in the conquered market town.

How Does Rhaenyra’s Small Council Unravel?

The reign of Rhaenyra begins with a deterioration into politics right away. The royal treasury was completely emptied by Ser Tyland Lannister as he fled from the city, leaving Rhaenyra without enough money for a coronation to validate her claim to the throne. In order to stave off starvation within the commoners of the land, Rhaenyra must resort to a cruel decision and seize food stores from the wealthiest people in King’s Landing, resulting in conflict with nobles such as Torrhen Manderly (Dan Fogler).

There are further troubles brewing between those who support Rhaenyra, including internal conflicts among the members of her court. Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) becomes the Mistress of Whispers, which greatly annoys Daemon. Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Lord of Driftmark, also confronts Rhaenyra about the fact that she does not want to legitimize his son Addam and his brother Alyn of Hull because they are dragonseeds.

Will Rhaenyra Use Dragonfire Next?

Rhaenyra faces an impossible decision at the end of the episode. Annoyed with a High Septon who does not acknowledge her legitimacy due to Aegon II’s death, and under pressure from the Hightowers approaching the army, the first thing she wants to do is release her dragons.

With the Green tapestries burning inside the walls of the Red Keep, along with the peaceful legacy of her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra is no longer only fighting for what is rightfully hers, but falling into the vicious cycle of violence that her ancestors could not break out of.

ALSO READ: Did Amitabh Bachchan Buy Rs 15 Crore Worth Of Land In Ayodhya With Just One Phone Call?- Here Is The Full Story

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?
Tags: House of the DragonOrmund HightowerRhaenyra Targaryen

RELATED News

Did Amitabh Bachchan Buy Rs 15 Crore Worth Of Land In Ayodhya With Just One Phone Call?- Here Is The Full Story

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Cool on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Clashes With Shilpa Shinde In Viral Promo

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s Untitled Comedy Announced; Film Set For April 2027 Release

Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 10 Times The Bollywood Star Made Everyone Talk About His Bold And Unforgettable Fashion Sense

New OTT Releases This Week: Ram Charan’s Peddi, Sunny Deol’s Ikka, Hamnet And More

LATEST NEWS

Caught on Camera: BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Slaps, Punches Man in Guwahati Road Rage Clash

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?

Why Refinement Has Become a Defining SUV Characteristic

8th Pay Commission Extends Key Data Submission Deadline Till July 31: Here’s Why

Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children

Nirav Modi Extradition Soon? European Court Rejects Fugitive Businessman’s Final Plea

IFCCI Luxury Committee and Comité Colbert sign landmark MoU in Paris

Delhi’s Bullet Train: 4 Proposed Corridors, 50 Cities To Be Connected, Routes, Travel Time Explained

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Moves to the NSE and BSE Main Boards, Strengthening Its Growth Journey

Jharkhand Woman Police Officer, Husband And Minor Son Assaulted On Gaya-Howrah Express Over Reserved Seat

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: The Crown Becomes Rhaenyra’s Greatest Burden?

QUICK LINKS