House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: When And Where To Watch In India — Here’s All You Need To Know

After waiting for two long years, House of the Dragon will be back with its third season, putting us right back in the thick of things in the deadly Targaryen civil war. As the battle over the Iron Throne gets fiercer, it is believed that Season 3 will offer some of the biggest wars, most dragon action, and the highest stakes so far. Season 3 is coming at a very important juncture in the show, when both sides are gearing up for the next part of the war.

What Happened in Season 2?

In the previous season, the realm was brought to the brink of full-scale war. This happened due to the Blood and Cheese episode and the increasing enmity between Rhaenyra and Daemon.

Daemon took control of Harrenhal, and Rhaenyra’s efforts at preventing an open war turned out to be unsuccessful. One of the most notable events of the season is the death of Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys at the Battle of Rook’s Rest. King Aegon II was badly injured in the battle, and his position within Team Green improved.

Among other notable characters of Season 2 there are some dragonseeds: Hugh Hammer, Ulf White, Addam of Hull, and Alyn of Hull.

What Should You Expect in Season 3?

Season 3 will follow the clash between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen, who are fighting over the rule of Westeros. “The throne knows no mercy” is the line used by HBO to hint on more violence coming in Season 3. The next episodes will include important parts from Fire & Blood written by George RR Martin, such as the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet. There are rumors about a big action scene in the premiere of Season 3.

Cast And Crew

Some of the actors who will come back in this season include Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole. Some of the directors for this season will be Loni Peristere, Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, and Andrij Parekh, while Ryan Condal will be the showrunner.

Similar to its predecessor, the third season of House of the Dragon will be composed of eight episodes, each airing once every week.

When And Where To Watch In India?

For viewers from India, Episode 1 of the show will premiere on June 22nd, 6:30 AM IST and will exclusively stream on JioHotstar. Season 3 of the series will end on August 10th in India.

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