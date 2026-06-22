House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date, Time And What Could Happen Next

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 2: It looks like The Dance of the Dragons has officially become absolute chaos! In the wake of the shocking and highly awaited Season 3 premiere of the prequel series of Game of Thrones, which brought us a battle of unprecedented proportions, viewers of the show are still reeling from the sheer amount of dragon fire and ship battles on display in the Battle of the Gullet. With the disastrous initial battle setting a faster pace for the Targaryen civil war, people around the world are eagerly waiting for the next episode.

In the meantime, as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Black Council is dealing with the repercussions of the attack on the fleet, King’s Landing prepares for the attack. Here is everything you need to know about the airing dates of the second episode of the show.

House Of the Dragons Season 3 Episode 2 Release date

The channel HBO uses its traditional approach of releasing new episodes of the show in synchronization weekly. House of the Dragon S3 E2 will premiere on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

For those who would watch this episode via cable TV or via Max, formerly HBO Max, the premiere date is scheduled to be Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 9:00 PM Eastern Time or 6:00 PM Pacific Time in the United States.

International TV channels are scheduled to release the episode at the same time in order not to reveal the episode in the online sphere. Hence, the distribution depends on various time zones:

India: The episode could be watched live on Jio Hotstar on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST.

United Kingdom: The show will be released on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 2:00 AM BST.

House Of the Dragons Season 3 Episode 2 Plot Prediction

The pilot episode took its storylines from one of the most dramatic and impactful chapters from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, ending with a decimated fleet of the Triarchy and a truly painful emotional defeat of Team Black. With regard to Episode 2, the main attention of the viewers will be drawn directly to the breaking point that Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) will experience having already lost Lucerys and Rhaenys in the previous chapters and being faced with immediate casualties in the Gullet episode, pushing her to completely give up on any remaining diplomatic options.

Additionally, the situation in King’s Landing will only become more and more explosive. The newly elected Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), who has just established his dominance in the Green Council, now faces the need to manage his multi-sided war against the Blacks with the emergence of new dragon riders – the dragonseeds – on the Black side. Besides, having succeeded in gathering huge forces in the Riverlands in Harrenhal, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) puts extra pressure on King’s Landing geographically, thus making Episode 2 full of counterattacks and internal treachery.

Who is going to lead the Charge in House Of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2?

Meanwhile, the main ensemble cast continues to be entirely immersed in the increasingly volatile conflict, with various plotlines becoming intertwined across Westeros. In addition to Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith leading the military operations of the Black faction, Olivia Cooke joins the series once again as Alicent Hightower, the isolated politically figure, who is seeing her family’s heritage crumble away due to the unpredictable actions of her sons. Furthermore, Tom Glynn-Carney is also expected to become an important element of the story, as he will be playing King Aegon II, the seriously injured ruler of the green faction.

Finally, the second episode will provide increased screen time to various new faces that were introduced in order to broaden the scope of the conflict even further. The viewers should get to see more of James Norton as Ormund Hightower, the leader of the enormous land force coming from Oldtown, as well as of actors Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler, who will prove to be important factors in the changing allegiances of the minor noble houses.

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