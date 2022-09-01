Tuesday, September 6, 2022

'House of the Dragon' co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik steps down before season 2

House of the Dragon
Miguel Sapochnik, co-showrunner and director of the recently debuted smash series “House of the Dragon” on HBO, is leaving the project.

According to Variety, Ryan Condal will take over as the only showrunner for the popular prequel series, but Sapochnik will still be listed as an executive producer. Additionally, Sapochnik and HBO have a first-look agreement in place to create future projects together. Before joining “House of the Dragon,” Sapochnik directed many well-received “Game of Thrones” episodes, including “Hardhome” and “The Battle of the Bastards,” before contributing to the creation of the prequel series. Alan Taylor, a fellow “Game of Thrones” veteran, has joined “House of the Dragon” as a director and executive producer for the second season.

The most recent information was announced in a statement by Sapochnik.

Working in the Game of Thrones world for the last five years has been an honour and a privilege, especially the last two years with the incredible cast and crew of “House of the Dragon,” he added.

He further added “I am ecstatic with the positive response from our fans and very proud of what we were able to accomplish in season one. Moving on was tremendously difficult to decide, but I am confident that it was the best option for me both emotionally and professionally. But as I do, the knowledge that Alan will be joining the series gives me a great deal of comfort. I’ve known and admired him for a very long time, and I think he is the best person to be handling this priceless series. I am very happy to be staying with HBO and the “House of the Dragon” family. Of course, I wish Ryan and his crew the best of luck for Season Two and beyond.”

The action follows the launch of the Sapochnik-directed Dragon television series, which attracted 25 million viewers in its first week of broadcast and helped secure a swift renewal for the Game of Thrones prequel.

