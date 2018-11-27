Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising as she poses for the camera. Donning a lavender coloured saree and halter neck blouse pooja looks exquisite. To complement her ethnic look she has paired it with gold and pearl earrings, kohled eyes, glittery pink eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick. She has captioned her picture as Features so sharp, they could kill a man.

Former beauty pageant contestant of Miss Universe India 201o Pooja Hegde will be soon seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 opposite Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey, Bobby Deol, Boman Irani, Sushanth among others. Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following of 4.3 million followers on Instagram. She started her career 6 years back with Mugamoodi in 2012. But got her breakthrough as a lead actress with Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2016.

Talking about her latest picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising as she poses for the camera. Donning a lavender coloured saree and halter neck blouse pooja looks exquisite. To complement her ethnic look she has paired it with gold and pearl earrings, kohled eyes, glittery pink eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick. She has captioned her picture as Features so sharp, they could kill a man. Her picture in a span of just an hour has garnered 84,387 views and the count seems unstoppable. The comments section is flooded with compliments and appreciations for her ethereal beauty. Take a look at her picture here:

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in Telugu movie Maharshi with Tollywood fame Mahesh Babu and Allari Naresh.

