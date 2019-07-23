Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar who is currently busy with Mission Mangal and Sooryavanshi is all set to turn rapper for his next- Housefull 4 with Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Rana Daggubati, Kriti Kharbanda, and many more.

Housefull 4: From choreographing action sequences, to now turning rapper for Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile actors of our industry. Many don’t know that Akshay Kumar is a singer as well and has lent his voice in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Special 26, Entertainment, and now will be again taking the role of a singer for his film Housefull 4.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar who had once crooned the song for comedy movie Its Entertainment will be putting on the singer cap for Farhad Samji directorial Housefull 4. Akshay will be seen in a never done role, a rapper. While the producer Sajid Nadiadwala jumped at the news, the director had to convince the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, to take a chance.

The Tanishk Bagchi composition is yet to be recorded and makers are deciding whether it should be a solo track or one that sees Akshay Kumar singing with Mika Singh. After Ranveer Singh turned rapper for Gully Boy, now Akshay Kumar too is set to woo the audience with his skills. Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Ganesh Gaitonde from Sacred Games has turned rapper for his upcoming film Bole Chudiyan.

The movie apart from Akshay Kumar will also star Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Rana Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Amanda Rosario, Boman Irani, Jhonny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Guru Randhawa, Shikhar Dhawan, and many more.

The movie is set to go on floors this diwali- October 25, 2019. On the work front, Akshay Kumar has is hands full with movies- Mission Mangal, Laxmi Bomb, Good News, Sooryavanshi, and many more.

