Housefull 4: The new song hasn't been titled yet but as per reports, it will star Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daguutabti, Pooja Hegde, and many more stars with more than 250 background dancers! The song will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and crooned by Sohail Sen.

Housefull 4: One of the much-awaited movies of this year Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, and many more stars is all set to release this year on Diwali.

Ahead of the release, there are various reports popping in that the stars of the Housefull franchise will come back together for another song after earlier reuniting with exorcist Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Mumbai. The song which was shot in Mumbai was one of the mega-budget songs with special effects, VFX and had 300 background dancers!

The new song for which the stars are gearing up will be focusing on the modern portion. For the unaware, Farhad Samji directorial will have two parts one based on Baahubali era and one present. The second part, as per reports, will be a comical take on Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s period drama.

Coming back to the song, it will be filmed in the coming days on June 28 and 29 and will see all the six actors reuniting for the track. The song will be crooned by Sohail Sen and choreographed by pair Hera Pheri choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The song will be made on a grand scale and will feature at least 200 or 250 background dancers.

The film is due for Diwali release and currently in the last stage of editing and VFX. It is one of the biggest budget films of this year and will mark as the fourth sequel of action drama and comedy franchise Housefull. Apart from the main six stars, the movie will also star- Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, Saurabh Shukla, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hedge, Rana Daggubati, and more.

