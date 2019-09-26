Housefull 4: Makers of the film have recently revealed a new update of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol starrer the trailer of the comedy-drama is releasing tomorrow and it will be released in four different countries at the same time.

Housefull 4: The much-awaited film featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda is all set to hit the silver screens on October 26, 2019. Makers of the film recently released posters of the upcoming comedy-drama and the posters have created a lot of buzz on social media. Along with the posters, the release date of the trailer was also announced, the trailer of Akshay starrer will be unveiled tomorrow on September 27 and there’s a new update for the same.

Reportedly, the trailer of Housefull 4 will be released in four different countries together at the same time including India, United Kingdom, Australia, and Dubai. This is something that has never been done before and with that, the multistarrer film will have a grand trailer launch. Fans are looking forward to watching the trailer of the film tomorrow and watch the actors playing a double role. It is a multi-period drama which centres around the reincarnation theme.

Housefull 4 is the sequel of Housefull series directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film will also feature Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal among others. It is expected that Rana Daggubati, Amanda Rosario will make special appearance in the film and singer Guru Randhawa will be part of a song.

The comedy film is slated to release on the special occasion of Diwali. Fans cant wait to watch the multistarrer film, the quirky posters of the film are trending on the internet and it will be interesting to see their response after watching the trailer of the film. Housefull 4 has been made on a budget of Rs 75 crores and producer Sajid claims it to be the highest budgeted Indian comedy film. With so much hype will the film be able to earn positive response, stay tuned to know more.

