Housefull 4 actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon. Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hedge have wrapped up the first schedule of the film in London. The actors celebrated the wrap up by cutting cakes on the film sets and shared behind the scenes photos with their fans on social media platforms.

Housefull 4 is one of the most awaited films of 2018. With a series of super-hits in the Housefull series, the announcement of the film has definitely raised excitement among everyone with a spectacular star-cast that boasts of a few new additions and the surcharged comedy quotient. After the film went on floors early this month, the cast and crew of the film have already wrapped up the first schedule of the film in London. Sharing the announcement with the fans, the official Twitter page of Film’s producer Nadiadwala Grandson shared photos from the film set.

In the photos, the cast and crew of Housefull 4 can be seen marking the spectacular wrap of the first schedule by cutting 2 cakes. Along with this, Sajid Khan shared a few photos with the star-cast of the film as well. In the first photo, Sajid can be seen posing along with Housefull 4 ladies Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde along with Farah Khan while in another photo, he can be seen sharing a fun moment with Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, Farah Khan had revealed that she is shooting for a special song sequence along with the star-cast of the film. To announce the end of the shooting of the song, Farah Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share fun photos with Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Sajid Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, and many others in the film.

Along Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Gold and Kesari while Kriti Sanon will be seen in Arjun Patiala, Luka Chuppi and Panipat.

