Housefull 4: From its multi starrer project to new ideas, Housefull 4 is in news for a lot of reasons among which one news which has taken the internet by storm is of Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati having a qawwali dance-off! We all would have guessed the duo to have an action faceoff but no that’s not what the makers have in mind but a qawwali dance-off among the two most versatile actors of the movie industry.
The part is set to be one of the most crucial parts of the movie as it will help in taking the plot ahead and explain the crucial storyline. The schedule of the movie has already been wrapped up and currently is in its final stages of post-production. Rana Daggubati who rose to fame in Baahubali will play the role of an antagonist in the film and is currently in the USA and as soon as he returns the makers will start filming for the dance-off. The song soot will kickstart by the end of this month, as the movie is slated to release in just two months.
Helmed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 mark as the fourth installment of the comedy-drama franchise. This time we will see many new faces apart from Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Akhri pasta- Chunky Panday. Some of them are- Rana Daggubati, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and many more. On the work front, Akshay Kumar has fully packed up two years from movies such as Laxmmi Bob, Good News, Sooryavanshi, Pandey Ji, and many more.
Check out Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies poster here:
View this post on Instagram
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Mangal with Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, and many more actresses.
Check out the trailer of the film here: