Housefull 4: The qawwali song will be shot by the end of this month as soon as Rana Daggubatoi returns from the USA. The song will be shot with 200 backup dancers. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and many more in lead roles.

Housefull 4: From its multi starrer project to new ideas, Housefull 4 is in news for a lot of reasons among which one news which has taken the internet by storm is of Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati having a qawwali dance-off! We all would have guessed the duo to have an action faceoff but no that’s not what the makers have in mind but a qawwali dance-off among the two most versatile actors of the movie industry.

The part is set to be one of the most crucial parts of the movie as it will help in taking the plot ahead and explain the crucial storyline. The schedule of the movie has already been wrapped up and currently is in its final stages of post-production. Rana Daggubati who rose to fame in Baahubali will play the role of an antagonist in the film and is currently in the USA and as soon as he returns the makers will start filming for the dance-off. The song soot will kickstart by the end of this month, as the movie is slated to release in just two months.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 mark as the fourth installment of the comedy-drama franchise. This time we will see many new faces apart from Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Akhri pasta- Chunky Panday. Some of them are- Rana Daggubati, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and many more. On the work front, Akshay Kumar has fully packed up two years from movies such as Laxmmi Bob, Good News, Sooryavanshi, Pandey Ji, and many more.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies poster here:

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Mangal with Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, and many more actresses.

Check out the trailer of the film here:

