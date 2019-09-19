Housefull 4: Whether it is action, comedy or romance, one actor which excels all the fields is Akshay Kumar. Currently, the hardworking actor is on a signing spree as he has six back to back films lined up in his kitty this year and the next. With his prowess and talent, Akshay Kumar has proved himself to be the king of cinemas.
Currently, the actor is busy shooting for one of the most entertaining films Housefull 4. Recently, reports revealed that the makers have decided to release the trailer of the film on September 27. Talking about the release date, Housefull 4 will hit the theatres on October 25 with Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China at the box office. Moreover, it will be exciting for the audience to witness both the comedy genre films at the box office.
Reports reveal that the makers will organise a trailer launch event in Mumbai on September 27 which will be attended by the entire cast including Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Amanda Rosario. Moreover, the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the director Farhad Samjhi will also be a part of the event.
Countdown begins…Trailer of #Housefull4 is expected to come on 27th Sep!!! @akshaykumar @Riteishd @thedeol @kritisanon @kriti_official @hegdepooja @RanaDaggubati @iamjohnylever @Its_JamieLever #Ranjeet @ChunkyThePanday @SharadK7 #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala
— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 19, 2019
Earlier, there were speculations that earlier the trailer of the film was supposed to get attached with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film War on October 2. Though the team is still in talks with the makers of War, it is possible that the trailer might release on October 2.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, Prithviraj with Sanjay Dutt and finally Bachchan Pandey.
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms
Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values – Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan – in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020. LINK IN BIO