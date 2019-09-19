Housefull 4: After inciting the audience with the action-war film Kesari, Akshay Kumar is back with his upcoming film Housefull 4. Recently, the reports reveal that the trailer will be out on September 27. Read the details here–

Housefull 4: Whether it is action, comedy or romance, one actor which excels all the fields is Akshay Kumar. Currently, the hardworking actor is on a signing spree as he has six back to back films lined up in his kitty this year and the next. With his prowess and talent, Akshay Kumar has proved himself to be the king of cinemas.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for one of the most entertaining films Housefull 4. Recently, reports revealed that the makers have decided to release the trailer of the film on September 27. Talking about the release date, Housefull 4 will hit the theatres on October 25 with Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China at the box office. Moreover, it will be exciting for the audience to witness both the comedy genre films at the box office.

Reports reveal that the makers will organise a trailer launch event in Mumbai on September 27 which will be attended by the entire cast including Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Amanda Rosario. Moreover, the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the director Farhad Samjhi will also be a part of the event.

Earlier, there were speculations that earlier the trailer of the film was supposed to get attached with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film War on October 2. Though the team is still in talks with the makers of War, it is possible that the trailer might release on October 2.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, Prithviraj with Sanjay Dutt and finally Bachchan Pandey.

