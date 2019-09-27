Akshay Kumar was seen at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Housefull 4 and he was asked about working with #MeToo accused director Sajid Khan, the actor replied he's ready to work with him after the allegations against him are settled.

Housefull 4 actor Akshay Kumar says he will work with Sajid Khan when he gets a clean chit

The trailer of much-anticipated film Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda was released today and it has created a lot of buzz on the internet. The film has been directed by Farhad Shamji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It should be noted that Housefull 4 is the four-part of Housefull series and the sequel was originally being helmed by Sajid Khan but due to #MeToo allegations on him, makers of the film replaced the director.

Last year, director Sajid Khan who has directed many Bollywood films like Darna Zaroori Hai, Heyy Babyy, Humshakals, Himmatwala among others was accused of sexually harassing three women who come up with his name during the #MeToo incident. Rachel White an actor, assistant director Saloni Chopra and Karishma Upadhyay a journalist took his name and accused him of sexual harassment.

Today, the entire cast of Housefull 4 was present at the trailer launch and Akshay was asked if he will ever work with Sajid in future or not. To which the actor replied that he’ll be ready to work with him after the allegations against him are acquitted and when everything is fine. He was also asked that 60 per cent of the film is directed by Sajid but his name is not mentioned anywhere to which he said it’s true but this decision has been taken by makers and we have no idea about it. Akshay has worked with Sajid in films earlier.

Apart from Sajid Khan, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar was also accused of sexual harassment last year by Tanushree Dutta. It should be noted that Nana was also a part of Housefull 4 but was later replaced due to #MeToo allegations and was replaced by Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in the film. Housefull 4 is slated to release on October 25 and fans are looking forward to watching the comedy-drama film.

