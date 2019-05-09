Housefull 4: Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins the cast of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 and will feature in a special number. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Rana Daggubati in supporting roles.

Housefull 4: The much-awaited movie of the year Housefull 4 is all set to go on floors this year but one more interesting news has come up and that is Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be joining the multi starrer cast. The duo has worked in many movies before but will be featuring in this comedy flick for the very first time. The movie also features Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Rana Dagubbati.

As per reports, The actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will star in a special song which is set to be filmed soon along with the cast of the movie. A source close to the news said that- This time, the crew will be joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a baba living in a den with 300 disciples. Nawaz will make a special appearance in the song with all the six actors and around 500 back-up dancers.

The director and his team have been working on the song for over two weeks and will film in by the month end. The perfectionist Nawazuddin will be seen reuniting with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after five years. he was last seen in Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick.

The comedy action drama movie is divided between two eras and has been shot exclusively in the UK, the first half was shot in Rajasthan where the crew had shared photos on their social media handles from the Jaisalmer Palace. One more interesting part of the movie is that for the very first time we will see the father-daughter duo, Johnny Lever and Jamie Lever. The movie Housefull 4 is slated to release this October 25, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App