Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar is all set to bang the theaters this Diwali with his comedy-drama film Housefull 4. The pictures and some looks of the film have already out but now the trailer is about to launch. The makers have revealed that the trailer of the film Housefull 4 will be out soon. Fans will be able to watch the trailer by the end of the September of in the 3rd week of September. If they release the trailer on time than the makers will get enough time to promote the film. The actors will be divided into pieces to make the process faster and will be seen covering the major cities for the promotion.

The film is Farhad Samji directorial and will be produced under Sajid Nadiadwala, after the back to back films like Super 30 and Chhichhore fans have high expectations from Sajid Nadiadwala about Housefull 4. The sequels of Housefull made people laugh and was also proved commercially successful all the time so fans are waiting to enjoy the buzz one more time.

The film is multi starrer which includes Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Johny Lever, Rana Daggubati, Jamie Lever, Chunky Panday, and Ranjeet. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play a cameo in the fill, he will be seen in a song.

The star cast of the film gives it a big twist because the characters revealed are unpredictable, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hedge and Kriti Kharbanda will play the princesses in the film. Bobby Deol and Ritesh Deshmukh will be seen in the roles of Courtiers, The Aakhri Pasta Chunky Panday will do a role of Vasco De Gama’s nephew this time. although Akshay’s role is not yet revealed.

However Akshay Kumar is lined up with his another film that includes Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb alongside Kiara Advani and Amitabh Bachchan, Good News co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and many. The actor might be seen in Farhad Samji’s other film Bachchan Pandey, the biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan, and Hera Pheri 3.

