Housefull 4 character poster: After inciting the audience with the announcement of the trailer, the makers recently created a buzz on the Internet by releasing the character posters. Have a look–

Housefull 4 character poster: Akshay Kumar is among the most talented stars who leave no stone unturned to prove himself well on-screens. With not only action and intense films, but Akshay Kumar has also conquered hearts with his comic timing in various comedy films. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his next Housefull 4.

Recently, the makers introduced Akshay Kumar as Harry in the first poster of the film. The first look poster of Akshay Kumar reveals his two roles, one from his current life–Harry and another from his past life–Bala. There is no doubt in saying that Akshay Kumar is looking crazy as Bala as he is dressed like 15th century bald warrior with a bow and arrow in his hand with some evil yet crazy expressions on his face.

In the second poster, Bala is seen coming out of his frame and slapping Harry. The first poster of the film has completely astonished the fans as Akshay Kumar appears in a never-seen-before look. Moreover, with the poster, the makers also revealed the film will narrate the era of 1419 to 2019.

Take a look at the first poster

1419 se lekar 2019 tak BALA ke sirf Baal badle hain! HARRY ka 600 saal ka safar dekhiye 27th Sept ko #Housefull4 ke trailer mein 🤩@akshaykumar #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @foxstarhindi @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/xSILDeXAVP — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) September 25, 2019

The expectations from the film as well as the lead star Akshay Kumar is high as this is the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise that also features a pack of big stars like Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Rana Duggabati in lead roles. The trailer of the film will be out on September 27 and the fans are eagerly waiting for the character poster of the entire cast.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. In an interview, the producer revealed that Housefull 4 is among the highest budgeted comedy films which is based on the reincarnation of all the actors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App