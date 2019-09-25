Housefull 4: The wait to meet the characters of Housefull 4 is almost over. Slated for a release on Diwali 2019, Housefull 4 is based on the theme of reincarnation and stars Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol among many others in lead roles.

Housefull 4: The mad comedy ride from the past to present is all set to kickstart with the return of Housefull 4 franchise. A fan-favorite franchise from 2010, Housefull has given the Hindi audiences some of the most memorable characters and its return with its fourth sequel is a no less than a moment of celebration. As the countdown for Housefull 4 trailer launch on September 27 begins, the makers of the film have decided to introduce all the characters from the quirky comedy film today played by Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey and Boman Irani among many others.

In the first posters unveiled by the team of Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar has been introduced as Rajkumar Bala from 1419 and Harry, a London return from 2019. Reincarnated in modern-day, Harry is completely different from his past avatar and that is the USP of Housefull 4. It will be interesting to see how the two personalities play out on the big screen.

Stay tuned to NewsX for more posters that will be releasing every hour.

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September!#SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xMlWVuJm5o — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Along with the character posters, it has also been revealed that the trailer of Housefull 4 will be released on September 27, i.e Friday. While sharing his poster on social media, Akshay Kumar described Housefull 4 trailer as a journey of complete chaos, madness and confusion. We cannot wait to watch what the makers have in store for the fans this time.

Based on the theme of reincarnation, Housefull 4 is touted as the most expensive Indian comedy film. Helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Diwali this year, i.e October 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App