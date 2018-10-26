Housefull 4 executive producer Manoj Mitra on Friday issued a statement saying that the alleged molestation of junior artist didn't happen on the sets or during the shoot. He has also clarified that the sordid incident occurred after Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh had packed up and left the set.

With reports of a junior artist being molested on the sets of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Housefull 4 making headlines, film’s executive producer Manoj Mitra has issued a statement saying that the incident didn’t happen on the sets or during the shoot. He has also clarified that the sordid incident occurred after Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh had packed up and left the set.

Earlier today reports doing rounds stated that 6 men manhandled a junior artist on the sets of the film at Chitrakoot studio. It was reported that they even tried to touch her private parts. The incident took place on Thursday, October 25 and an FIR has been registered regarding the same.

As per the victim’s statement, she was sitting with a colleague when 6 men, 2 have been identified as Pawan Shetty and Sagar, tried to take away the victim’s friend forcefully. When the victim tried to intervene, Pawan Shetty pushed her and touched her private parts.

Meanwhile, the head of the dancers, Raman Dave, who was present during the incident, have come to say that there was some argument between the boys which happened post pack up outside the set and the girl tried to save one of the males who was her friend. He further added that she tried to stop the fight but unfortunately it was a heated argument and during the course of this fight, the boys happen to push her away to stay out of the fight.

Housefull 4 has been making headlines for quite some time now, earlier, it was in news due to filmmaker Sajid Khan’s exit from the directorial post, due to #MeToo allegations levelled against him by a critically acclaimed actor Priyanka Bose.

After his name cropped up in the #MeToo storm, superstar Akshay Kumar walked out of the film. Sajid was replaced by Farhad Samji, director of Housefull 3, who will now direct the fourth movie from the Housefull franchise.

The movie that is slated to release on October 26, 2019, will feature Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles. The movie is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

